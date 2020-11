The Pennsylvania Department of Heath reported 3,384 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases across the commonwealth to 223,950.

A total of 2,408,366 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, with a total 8,975 virus-related deaths.

The recovery rate in Pennsylvania is 74%.

Currently, there are 4,313 confirmed cases in Centre County, with a total of 38,654 negative cases and 21 deaths.