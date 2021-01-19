The Pennsylvania Department of Health modified eligibility requirements to receive the coronavirus vaccination.

Now, anyone over the age of 65 and anyone between the ages of 16 and 64 with high risk conditions can be vaccinated.

Mount Nittany Health announced it will be working with the DOH to increase its vaccination supply, but it will have to go through its current wait list and vaccinate community health workers before it accepts any new applicants for vaccination.

According to its press release, Mount Nittany Health will provide more updates and information on its website once it has more information on self-scheduling and once it has an increased vaccine supply.

