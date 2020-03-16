The University of Pennsylvania announced new commencement plans for its Class of 2020 — a virtual broadcast of the ceremony.

On Sunday, March 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against gatherings of more than 50 people for at least the next two months.

According to a statement from the university's president, Amy Gutmann, the commencement ceremonies will be held as scheduled on May 16-18. More details regarding the online ceremonies will follow.

“Given the uncertainty of when it might again be safe to bring such large groups together, and the rapidly changing scale of the pandemic, we know that this change is the only responsible action we can take,” Gutmann said in the statement.

Penn State has closed all campuses and temporarily shifted to online learning at least until April 3 but has yet to announce further plans.