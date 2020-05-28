Coronavirus Update
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced an additional 625 positive cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the commonwealth total to 70,042 cases.

Since cases were first reported, Pennsylvania has also had 357,804 negative cases and 5,373 virus-related deaths.

Additionally, Centre County has one more positive coronavirus case than yesterday, bringing the county total to 150 cases. Centre County has had a total of six virus-related deaths and 2,016 negative cases.

Quincey Reese is a cops and news reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and minoring in psychology.