The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced an additional 625 positive cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the commonwealth total to 70,042 cases.

Since cases were first reported, Pennsylvania has also had 357,804 negative cases and 5,373 virus-related deaths.

RELATED CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Centre County coroner reports sixth coronavirus death Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported a sixth coronavirus death in the county, accordi…

Additionally, Centre County has one more positive coronavirus case than yesterday, bringing the county total to 150 cases. Centre County has had a total of six virus-related deaths and 2,016 negative cases.