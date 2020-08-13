The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 122,121 total cases of the coronavirus Thursday, adding 991 since Wednesday.
The department reported Centre County has 341 confirmed cases.
There have been 7,409 total virus-related deaths in the commonwealth. There have been 10 deaths in Centre County, a 6.1% death rate.
The current reported recovery rate from the virus in Pennsylvania is 78%.
Penn State launched a new public health campaign on Wednesday, instructing students to “Mask…