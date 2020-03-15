If students were unable to retrieve items from their dorms this past Friday or Sunday, and are not able to on Monday, Penn State housing has given students extended access to their rooms during its period of online classes.

According to university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois, students can contact Penn State housing services if they need temporary access beyond Monday in order to pick up items they need for the next three weeks of remote learning.

Housing services will work with students who have extenuating circumstances on a case by case basis. Students are instructed to contact their campus housing office to make this arrangement.

