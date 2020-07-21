The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,027 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

There are now 7,038 virus-related deaths and 102,765 confirmed cases in the commonwealth, with 952,998 people testing negative for the virus and 75% of patients recovering statewide.

Centre County reported 6 new cases, bringing the total to 270 confirmed cases.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the number of coronavirus cases in Centre County as 294 instead of 270. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

