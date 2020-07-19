Coronavirus Update Graphic
Graphic by Noah Riffe

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 101,027 coronavirus cases on Sunday, an increase in 786 cases from Saturday.

Since March, there have been 7,015 virus-related deaths reported across the commonwealth, and 76% are reported to have recovered.

Centre County reported 279 cases, an increase in two from Saturday. A total of 6,469 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags