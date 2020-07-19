The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 101,027 coronavirus cases on Sunday, an increase in 786 cases from Saturday.

Since March, there have been 7,015 virus-related deaths reported across the commonwealth, and 76% are reported to have recovered.

Centre County reported 279 cases, an increase in two from Saturday. A total of 6,469 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

