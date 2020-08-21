Students selected for pre-arrival coronavirus testing must complete the process and share a negative test outcome by 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24 or face university-mandated disciplinary action.

Any students who do not comply or do not submit a negative test result by the date and time provided will not be able to attend classes or participate in activities on any Penn State campus.

Approximately 24,000 Penn State students were chosen for pre-arrival coronavirus testing and were given instructions on how to complete the at-home saliva test through Vault Health.

Students who have not completed the test will receive an email from Penn State Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones stating that they will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct for potential violation of the Student Code of Conduct.

If students still have not completed testing by Friday, Aug. 28, their semester registration is subject to cancellation if recommended by the Office of Student Conduct.

The testing is part of Penn State’s requirements and expectations for students to meet prior to returning to campus and local communities this semester.

Students can find answers to frequently asked questions about the pre-arrival coronavirus testing process here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

148 Penn State students test positive for coronavirus prior to campus arrival Penn State announced 148 students have tested positive for the coronavirus prior to their ar…