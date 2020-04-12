According to an update from the Department of Health, there are now 22,833 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, a rise of 1,178 from the previous day. The death toll rose by 13 to 507.

Currently, eight counties have surpassed the 1,000 cases mark, with Philadelphia having 6,352 cases and Berks with 1,035 cases, a rise of 105 from yesterday.

Centre County has confirmed one more case, bringing its total up to 70 with zero deaths.

