Penn State’s president Eric Barron sent an email to students Thursday regarding the coronavirus random testing at University Park and other coronavirus policies.

According to Barron, students at the campus have been using “outside testing services” to delay random testing from the university.

Some students attending Commonwealth Campuses are ordering their mail-in test kits, but are not following through with completing them, the email said.

Barron said these actions are unacceptable, as Penn State's testing protocols help it to "understand the larger public health picture on campuses and enable us to take mitigation steps that protect community health.”

Barron also said Penn State students should be receiving emails with the proper random testing guidelines, expecting all students to follow these expectations and will hold those accountable through “suspensions and other sanctions.”

Barron's email also encouraged students to get their flu shot to protect the community.

More information can be found here.