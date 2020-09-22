Editor’s note: Numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard

Penn State reporter 293 new coronavirus cases since the last dashboard update.

This number includes 69 new positive from Sept. 18 to 20, and the remaining 224 cases from tests preivously marked as "pending" last week.

According to a release, there are a total of 544 positive student cases from the week of Sept. 11 to 17.

There are currently 613 active cases and 1,052 non-active cases at University Park, which brings the university's total amount of positive cases to 1,665 since Aug. 7.

A total of 753 students are still waiting results, with 36 faculty members also awaiting tests.

A total of 23,545 students have been tested since Aug. 7, with 15,237 random testing and 8,308 on-demand tests.

One Penn State employee has tested positive at University Park from a random test, but is no longer an "active case." A total of 700 random tests have been performed on employees.

The rate of positive cases at University Park is currently 7.3%