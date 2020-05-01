As the spread of the coronavirus has affected most seniors’ post-graduation plans, many students studying theater and music are especially facing challenges with the essential shutdown of all in-person music and performing arts events.

Katie Carbone said she “just kind of fell into” pursuing theatre.

“I was originally looking at schools as a civil engineering [or] architecture major. I wasn't completely ‘in love’ with those options, and one day my mom happened to notice that a school had a set design minor. I didn't even know that was a thing. I looked into it more, and I was sold,” Carbone (senior-theatre design and technology) said via email.

Carbone is now set to graduate as a theatre design and technology major with an emphasis in scenic design and a minor in dance. Initially, Carbone said she was planning on pursuing a career in performance “in some respect.”

“I've worked in theme parks ever since I could start working, and I love it. I wanted to get a job in a year-round theme park performing,” Carbone said.

Yet, due to the spread of the coronavirus and the shutdown of much of the country, specifically in the entertainment industry the future is clouded for students seeking a post-graduation career in the arts.

“Coronavirus has turned every possible [known] aspect of my future into an unknown oblivion,” Carbone said. “Every venue I could take my major or minor involves large groups of people coming together — theater, theme parks, film/television, store displays.”

Carbone said it has been a challenge to not only find companies looking to hire, but specifically finding companies that are currently looking to take on new employees in something Carbone’s major has qualified her for.

She said she is “genuinely worried.”

Jenny Tokarek said she has been a musician for most of her life, and she wants to make a career out of her art.

Tokarek (senior-music) said she initially planned to “travel quite a bit within the United States while going around and finding different jobs I would be interested in.”

Tokarek said she hasn’t been able to have in-person conversations about different possible jobs, due to stay-at-home orders.

“I am saddened by [the possibility of live concerts and other performances not returning until fall 2021], but it is necessary that we all need to understand that events like this are canceled due to everyone’s safety,” Tokarek said. “We just need to wait until it is okay to go back to normal because if we don’t, then things are just going to get worse.”

Laura Guley said theatre is her “passion and I can't imagine myself doing anything else.”

Guley (senior-musical theatre) said that during the week of graduation, the musical theatre students would typically have their senior showcase in New York City. She said the showcase “works as our introduction to agents, casting directors and other creative artists in the theatre business to help our transition out of college.”

However, the showcase has since been moved to Sept. 29.

After graduating, Guley was planning to travel to London where she had a job as a performing artist intern at The New London Barn Playhouse for the summer.

Guley then said she planned to eventually move to New York City in October.

However, like most other graduating seniors, the theatre at which Guley was going to intern canceled its summer season.

Guley said she is holding off on moving to New York City until it's safe to do so.

Guley said she likes having a plan and a schedule, and it is scary to her for everything to be “up in the air.”

“We just don't know what is going to happen and we have to depend on each other and our lawmakers to make smart decisions to keep us safe,” Guley said.

Margaret Phipps said she always knew she wanted to pursue a major either in liberal arts or theatre.

“I realized my junior year of high school that acting was something I couldn't live without. My mom always told me growing up to do what I love, so that’s why I went into the arts,” Phipps said via email. “That, and I love telling stories.”

Phipps was planning to live and work in her hometown of Houston until August. She was then going to move to New York City.

Now, she said she plans to move in the fall after the rescheduled senior showcase and when the current situation with the coronavirus “settles out a bit more.”

On April 10, the New York Times Magazine published an article in which Zeke Emmanuel, the director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, predicted events like sporting events and concerts would not return until fall 2021 “at the earliest” due to the need to continue social distancing practices.

“It really does make me sad that live events are being postponed, but I do think it’s for the best right now when it comes to safety. So, in part I'm glad artists are taking the time to connect with their fans through Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and even Zoom,” Phipps said. “It’s hard not having live theatre right now.”

Phipps said that as a theatre major and also as a member of the club No Refund Theatre, she is used to seeing shows frequently, and it is “odd” to not be able to.

As students who plan to pursue a career in the performing arts, this prediction means the potential for lost job opportunities for more than a year.

Carbone described this possibility as “terrifying,” for herself and for her friends.

“Granted, they say that nobody will start out in their careers right out of college, but knowing that so many of us are going to have to pull strings through odd jobs until we can even get close to a possible career is scary and depressing,” Carbone said.

Phipps said the current lack of performance events allowed her “to take time to step back and remember why I am involved in the arts.”

“It really puts it into perspective and how much of an impact it has on my life and how I'm having to re-learn life outside of rehearsals, memorizing lines, and all else that goes along with it,” Phipps said.

Phipps said the time away from theatre is serving to keep her humble and to reinforce her love of her craft.

“We turn to music, TV, film and dance for an escape from reality, and throughout all of this, many people have turned to art to fill time or escape for an episode or two. It reminds me that I do what I love so people have those moments of getting to recharge their battery and escape for a little while and laugh,” Phipps said.

Moreover, Guley said the recent situation with much of the country being advised to stay at home has led to the pressure to be productive being inflicted on many artists like herself.

“I'm often flooded with feelings that I'm not doing enough. It seems like so many people on social media are writing songs, choreographing dances and using this time to write their personal ‘Macbeth,’ like Shakespeare did when he was quarantined from the plague,” Guley said. “It makes me feel pressured to stay creatively active, but the thing about creativity for me, is that it cannot be forced.”

Guley said it is especially difficult to devote time and energy to being creative during such an uncertain and stressful time.

“It makes me feel guilty for wondering when I will be able to perform again, when there are people out there risking their lives to save others every day,” Guley said. “It makes me feel guilty when I almost have a degree in musical theatre, and I don't even want to be creative right now.”

Additionally, Guley said that after four years in a high-pressure and stress major, it is difficult to fully take a break.

“I can't compare the way I am coping with the way I see people on social media coping. I can only respond to what I feel is right for me in this moment,” Guley said. “It has been a lesson in remembering to breathe and listen to my body for what it needs, not what social media tells me.”