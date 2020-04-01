As businesses across Pennsylvania close or adjust their hours due to the spread of the coronavirus, many workers around Pennsylvania have found themselves unemployed for the time being.

As Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closing of all non-life sustaining business throughout the commonwealth, including in Centre County, many State College businesses have either adjusted their hours of operation or closed altogether.

Many Penn State students with jobs in State College are now finding themselves either to be told to not to come into work or laid off from their job entirely.

Liam Esterly works at Spats at the Grill, a dining location at the corner of College Avenue and Allen Street, upstairs from the Corner Room.

All businesses in the whole of Hotel State College have been closed — which includes The Corner Room, Bill Pickle’s Tap Room and other businesses — and Esterly (junior-computer science) was laid off from his job at Spats.

Esterly said that business was “slowing down” before Wolf’s order was actually made. To him, no one expected for anything like this to actually occur.

The restaurant was already making efforts to be more sanitary, Esterly said, such as more regularly cleaning all countertops and pivoting to reusable silverware. These ordinances were in effect for a few days until the order came.

“From there, the owner reached out to us to let us know we should apply for unemployment,” Esterly said. “We went in to pick up our paychecks.”

Something the restaurant did do, Esterly said, was let employees who could be “hurting” as a result of this take any perishable food.

Esterly has another job at a department store in State College, and it has remained open since it technically falls under the “life-sustaining” business category — although its hours are adjusted.

As far as rent for his own residence, he said he is on his own. Having one source of income stripped away and the other to be severely limited concerns Esterly, but he said he has enough saved up to hopefully be OK for the time being.

“That’s definitely the tricky part,” Esterly said. “When it was just two weeks, that wasn’t too much of a concern, although I know it was a concern for a lot of my co-workers who work paycheck to paycheck.”

Even now, Esterly said he is looking into applying for jobs at places currently still open, like Walmart or Sheetz.

“I am going to need supplemental income, because the job at the department store is not enough to pay my bills, even without excess spending.” he said.

Meghan Eglington works at a retirement home in State College that has remained open during this time, but she was told not to come into work.

During spring break, she went on a cruise. She called her job to let them know she had just come off the ship and was required to self-quarantine for 30 days per CDC guidelines.

Someone on the ship tested positive for the coronavirus, although they apparently gotten it the week before, she said.

RELATED

Her job told her she was actually fine to come to work as long as she doesn’t have symptoms, but she would have to wear a mask for 30 days.

Eglington (senior-biobehavioral health) was told this news on a Monday, and she was scheduled for a shift that Tuesday. She drove over three hours from her home to get back to State College in time, only to be turned away at the door when she showed up.

She said the miscommunication surrounding whether or not it was OK to work was “frustrating,” and she knew she shouldn't be working in that kind of space.

“It was really shocking, and I thought it was a little irresponsible because it is a nursing home, and everyone and their mother knows that the elderly are the most vulnerable population,” Eglington said. “I felt uncomfortable with it. I’ve worked this job for a year now, I’ve gotten to know these residents, I love them, I care for them like they were my own grandparents, so I didn’t want to be the one to potentially put them at risk.”

She said she felt like she wasn’t talking to the “right people” when she called to see if she was allowed to work, and that nurses are the ones who really know what’s going on and the severity of the situation.

Eglington doesn’t think that she can return to her job in State College.

“Now, at this point, I’m a senior graduating and my home is in Philadelphia, and I’ve basically moved home now,” Eglington said. “The whole thing has just been nuts.”

Wolf's policy has impacted students with on-campus jobs, too.

Sam McGuire works at Pollock Dining Commons. McGuire (freshman-secondary education) said via email she is “not too happy to be missing out on going to my job.”

“The news about Penn State moving online for the rest of the semester truly makes me feel upset and shaken,” McGuire said. “I am a freshman, and this was simply not how I needed my first year as an adult living away from home to go. I feel like this chapter in my life was abruptly cut off mid sentence.”

She said she understands the “direness” of the situation and supports social distancing.

“However, I cannot deny my frustrations,” she said.

Lauren Gerlin is currently an intern for Penn State Residence Life. As a senior, Gerlin (senior-human development and family studies) said completing her internship is required for graduation by her major’s curriculum.

“I am stressed about whether or not [Residence Life] will adjust my required hours,” Gerlin said. “My parents will not let me on campus, and that is where I work. I am hoping hours will be adjusted, or if I can do it remotely. This is not our fault, so we should not be held responsible.”