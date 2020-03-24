The State College Borough announced Tuesday that no parking fees will be charged at any location, effectively immediately, according to a release.

The release cited the “circumstances surrounding the closure of Penn State and many merchants in Downtown State College because of the COVID-19 pandemic” as the reason for this change.

This includes the Beaver, Fraser and Pugh parking garages. It also applies to all metered spaces on the streets and metered parking lots.

Additionally, the usual ordinance of prohibited parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. will no longer be enforced “until further notice.”

Loading zone and state law violations will still be enforced if they “cause the disruption of service or create any type of hazard to pedestrians or vehicular traffic,” the release said.

In an email sent out on Monday, the borough said permit holders have the option to freeze their account and hold their parking space until operations resume as normal.

Permit refunds will not be issued at this time, and future payments can be extended to a later date if the permit holder wishes to do so.

All of these changes are effective through April 30. Updates will be provided if the dates are extended in the future.

The State College Borough has only made parking downtown free of charge during the holiday season to try and promote residents to come downtown and support local businesses.