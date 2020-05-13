The coronavirus death toll has risen by two in Centre County, according to a release from the coroner's office Wednesday.

The first death — a 74-year-old male — occurred Tuesday, May 12. The second death — an 88-year-old female — occurred Wednesday, May 13.

Both individuals were patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The county now has five deaths, and 126 confirmed and probable cases.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE