Graphic by: Noah Riffe

The coronavirus death toll has risen by two in Centre County, according to a release from the coroner's office Wednesday.

The first death — a 74-year-old male — occurred Tuesday, May 12. The second death — an 88-year-old female — occurred Wednesday, May 13.
 
Both individuals were patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center.
 
The county now has five deaths, and 126 confirmed and probable cases.
 
Pennsylvania has 58,698 confirmed and probable cases, and 3,943 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
 
