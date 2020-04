On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,145 new positive cases of the coronavirus— amounting to a total of 26,490 reported total cases in the commonwealth.

There have 647 coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania, and 111,094 patients have tested negative.

In Centre County, there are a total of 72 confirmed cases, but no reported deaths as of now.

