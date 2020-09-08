Penn State Provost Nick Jones announced Tuesday that Penn State plans to continue its “flexible instructional modes" for the spring 2021 semester across all of its campuses, according to a Penn State news release.

Like the fall 2020 semester, classes in the spring semester may be taught through in-person, mixed, remote synchronous and remote asynchronous instruction.

In-person class capacity will continue to be limited.

The release also said "given the evolving nature of the pandemic," classes may need to be taught fully online or remote in spring and that a decision will be made closer to the start of the spring semester.

It also said Penn State has not yet made a decision regarding the spring semester schedule, including whether or not it will hold its traditional spring break.

Jones asked instructors to choose how their spring courses will be delivered by Sept. 25, according to the release.

Students will be able to see courses for the spring 2021 semester, including what mode of instruction the course will have, in LionPATH beginning Monday, Sept. 28, according to the release.

Priority course registration will begin Monday, Oct. 19 and regular registration will begin Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to the release.