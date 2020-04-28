In conjunction with hunger-relief charity Feeding America, the State College Spikes announced via Twitter it will raise funds for local food banks and honor coronavirus frontline workers in accordance with Minor League Baseball donation efforts.

As part of the MiLB CommUNITY First Campaign, every $10 raised in recognition of a team will grant one free MiLB ticket to a hero of the pandemic. Donations will then be distributed by Feeding America to a local food bank nearest to the selected MiLB team.

If no team is identified, funds will go to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response fund. Recipients of donations include health care workers, nursing home staff, first responders and grocery and food retail workers.

Visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst to learn more.