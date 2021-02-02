Centre Volunteers in Medicine will host a “Super Saturday COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic” on Feb. 6.

The event will take place from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mount Nittany Middle School in State College.

According to a press release, CVIM plans to administer around "1200 vaccine doses to individuals who fall into Phase 1A.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health outlines long-term care facility residents, health care personnel, persons 65 and older, and persons with high risk conditions as eligible to receive the vaccine under the current phase.

People can sign up to volunteer at the event here.

