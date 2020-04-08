Though students can not compete in person, Penn State Campus Recreation has not let social distancing halt intramural competition.

While Penn State’s campus remains closed for the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, students are remotely playing in an esport intramural season that started on April 1. With eight different games to choose from, veterans and newcomers alike are taking to their consoles.

“I’ve been really bored, sitting at home playing a lot of video games,” student Matt Gross said. “I figured ‘why not play them competitively?’ and joined the esport league.”

Campus Recreation already had plans in place to eventually implement an esports league, according to Sylvain Tchaptchet, the coordinator for Campus Recreation in Competitive Sports. Yet, as more students struggled with stress at home, the need for a unifying league became urgent.

“When Penn State transitioned to remote learning, we started exploring esports more actively as a way to engage students,” Tchaptchet said. “It is vital that we do what we can to keep our students and members as active, engaged and as positive as possible during this time.”

In past intramural sports, students paid a fee for the chance to play, but the esport league is free of charge. Still, students like Victor Minnebo recognize the true purpose of this league: distraction.

“I think it’s a nice thing to keep your mind on and use your free time focusing on,” Minnebo (sophomore-finance) said. “It’s a great way to get people connected at Penn State and I think it’s probably going to last after this when people realize how fun it is.”

As a Hearthstone player since high school, Minnebo is excited to see how the league will fare. Minnebo is hardly alone in the hope that the online experiment succeeds.

Players have noted some reasons to be skeptical. An honor system for reporting scores may prove faulty when determining who makes playoffs in late April. Winning teams and players are expected to submit final scores on a link provided by the intramural leagues website.

Start times for games also pose a serious long term threat. Unlike in-person intramural games, participants begin competition at each other’s convenience. Once Penn State students do ultimately return to campus, questions arise about whether e-gaming will maintain popularity.

“I don’t think it’ll continue once we go back,” Gross (sophomore-marketing) said. “I think it’ll be too difficult once people’s schedules get more busy to find times to play that work for everyone.”

Whether the e-gaming league survives for years to come remains to be seen. Though dissimilar from any prior form of intramural competition, Tchaptchet believes Campus Recreation has brought a notable quarantine diversion to students’ lives, regardless of format.

“The principle of intramural sport remains the same — friends coming together to connect with the rest of the campus community,” Tchaptchet said.