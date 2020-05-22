According to Governor Tom Wolf, select counties will begin to move from the yellow to green phase of reopening on May 29.

The 17 counties set to be move into the green phase are Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren.

Centre County will remain in the yellow phase until further notice.

