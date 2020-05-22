Coronavirus Update
Buy Now
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

According to Governor Tom Wolf, select counties will begin to move from the yellow to green phase of reopening on May 29.

The 17 counties set to be move into the green phase are Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren.

Centre County will remain in the yellow phase until further notice.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags