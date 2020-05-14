Pennsylvania has 59,636 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus as of May 14, which is 938 more cases from the previous day, according to the PA Department of Health website.

A total of 4,218 people have died from the virus statewide, according to the site.

In Centre County there are 128 positive cases — 2 more than the number reported Wednesday — and there have been 6 deaths.

The charts below track the number of cases in Pennsylvania and Centre County since the first cases were reported.