During Tuesday’s press conference with Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine addressed the press about life-sustaining business qualifications and hopes for equipment availability.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 207 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, according to Levine.

There are now 851 across 40 counties in the commonwealth. Among these cases, there have been seven deaths.

Levine said she expects to see the numbers increase each day.

She added that Pennsylvanians can help by donating blood to centers including the Red Cross, donating to local food banks and staying at home unless necessary.

She advises Pennsylvanians to continue to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available, to sneeze in their elbows, avoid touching their faces and clean surfaces frequently.

Additionally, Levine said that sown masks are not proper protection from coronavirus and individuals with access to N95 masks should opt for those.

Medical supplies including ventilators and masks are being allocated by the federal government as supplies decrease.

When asked about if she agreed with President Donald Trump’s statement that Americans should be back to work by Easter, she told the press that she is thinking on a day-by-day basis.

In reference to jobs where workers have been told to work from home, but still meet with clients face-to-face, Levine advised against that. She said workers should stay at home if at all possible and individuals in food service who feel ill should not be attending work.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE