The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,120 additional confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth total to 109,384 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,059,776 negative cases, 7,146 virus-related deaths and a 75% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County now has 334 confirmed positive cases, an increase in seven from Monday.

The county also reported one additional virus-related death since Monday, bringing the total to 10, and 8,133 negative cases.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Centre County reports over 325 coronavirus cases The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 839 positive coronavirus cases …