The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,900 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number across the commonwealth to 220,566.

An additional 17,071 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus, bringing the number of negative patients to 2,391,336.

There have been 8,937 deaths statewide, with a 75% recovery rate.

In Centre County there have been 4,244 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 177 probable cases. A total of 38,303 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus. There have been a reported 20 deaths in Centre County.

