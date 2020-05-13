Coronavirus Update
Graphic by: Noah Riffe

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 707 positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the commonwealth total to 58,698 cases.

Pennsylvania has also reported a total of 244,171 negative cases and 3,943 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. 

Additionally, Centre County has had a total of 126 positive cases, 1,347 negative cases and four virus-related deaths.

All statistics are based on information from midnight on Wednesday, May 13.

