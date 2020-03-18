The Corner Room on West College Avenue announced it will distribute food next Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to service industry members who are unable to find proper nourishment.

It stated in an Instagram post that due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the Happy Valley community, it’s “imperative” to “support one another through it.”

The meals will come at no cost, but only while supplies last. It will provide 150 meals total, split evenly between 50 servings of spaghetti and meatballs, 50 servings of pasta and meat sauce, and 50 servings of vegetarian pasta.

“Our goal is to stimulate a supply chain of basic necessities for those who are struggling most,” the post reads.

It hopes to create a domino effect in which other capable businesses can provide the same hospitality.

The Corner Room stated in the post that it will follow up with more details to ensure everyone will be safe through the distribution process.

