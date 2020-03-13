Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf held a press conference at 5 p.m. to inform the commonwealth about the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Pennsylvania.

There are now 35 presumptive cases and six confirmed diagnoses of the coronavirus in the commonwealth. The presumptive cases are in Montgomery, Bucks, Cumberland, Chester, Pike, Monroe, North Hampton, Washington, Wayne, Philadelphia and Delaware counties.

Gov. Wolf announced earlier today that all Pennsylvania public schools would be closed for two weeks and asked businesses to help their employees telecommute. He also asked citizens to help practice social distancing in the commonwealth and to not buy-out stores of essential items such as bread and toilet paper.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health told citizens to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing to help mitigate the spread of the virus.