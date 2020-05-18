The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 822 new cases of the coronavirus across the state on Monday, according to the department's website.

There are now 63,056 total cases and 4,505 deaths from the virus in the commonwealth.

In Centre County, the department reported 133 cases, up two from Sunday's 131.

The department has excluded death counts from its data, but Centre County last reported six deaths from the virus on Sunday.

Across Pennsylvania, 277,553 people have tested negative for the virus.