Penn State has announced three new surveillance testing locations for students and staff that will open Wednesday, Oct. 7, according to a Penn State news release.

These locations are:

Beaver Stadium Nittany Lion Club (enter at gate A1)

Hintz Family Alumni Center (enter at the main lobby on the north side of the building)

Pegula Ice Arena (follow the signs from the parking lot)

Students and staff selected for surveillance testing will be notified by email of their testing time, date and location.

These locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

At the Beaver Stadium and Hintz Family Alumni Center locations, employee testing is reserved from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Penn State students should remember to bring their student ID cards with them, as well as a device to register and log onto Vault Health.

Those being tested should refrain from eating, drinking, smoking or chewing gum for 30 minutes before their scheduled test. They should, however, hydrate "at least 30 minutes before the test."