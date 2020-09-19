With Penn State’s coronavirus cases continuing to rise, many students have asked what it would take for the university to close its campus. Some professors who are teaching in-person classes have the same question.

Although the university has yet to release a plan for what a campus closure would look like, some professors teaching in-person classes say they are still willing to accept the current level of risk that the coronavirus presents.

Penn State spokesperson Heather Robbins said the administration is weighing “many factors” as it decides whether to go online. Robbins referenced a remark from Dr. Kevin Black, the interim dean of Penn State’s college of medicine, that he made during a university town hall meeting in July.

During the town hall, Black said the university will base its decisions on the number of coronavirus cases, how much isolation space is in use relative to its capacity and the number of hospitalizations in both the student body and the surrounding community relative to hospital capacity.

“I want to emphasize that we will not wait to reach [maximum hospital capacity] before mitigation steps are initiated,” Black said. “Rather, we will look at all of the data that is selected… to not only measure current disease, but also predict both increases and decreases in disease prevalence and adjust our mitigation efforts accordingly.”

Penn State has not changed its coronavirus mitigation tactics since the semester began, aside from creating more testing stations.

Robbins also referenced a statement from Penn State President Eric Barron, in which Barron said he would assess whether the university needs to move online following Labor Day weekend. Barron said the move was not yet necessary in a university press release Friday, Sept. 11.

Many professors who could have taught classes in person this semester chose not to do so, saying the risk was not worth it.

However, among the professors who are still teaching in person, some say there is still plenty of concern.

“It's a risk. I mean, I'm not as young as I used to be,” Will Yurman, an associate teaching professor in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said. “I'm not in a high-risk group, but certainly it's a concern. And every time the [coronavirus case] numbers go up, it's a little bit of a jolt.”

Yurman said he chose to teach in person because his classes, which cover photojournalism and multimedia journalism, are “very hands-on.”

Jo Dumas, an associate teaching professor in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, teaches a class on diversity in the media, and she echoed Yurman’s sentiments.

“I think we’re all vulnerable, and we’re all concerned,” Dumas said.

Dumas said she is teaching in person because she knows students prefer it and because her class’s subject matter can be very sensitive.

Dumas and Yurman said they feel they can continue to teach in person, despite the rising cases, because it appears the virus isn’t usually spread through the classroom. All professors interviewed for this story said they felt their classrooms had sufficient mitigation efforts.

Dumas said she felt her classroom had enough precautions that it was safe to teach there, regardless of the rising cases.

However, if she ever saw students breaking social-distancing guidelines while in her class, she “would not hesitate” to move her class online, Dumas said.

Eric Roman, a visiting assistant professor of art in the College of Arts and Architecture, said he chose to teach in person “because that's what I do.”

Still, Roman said as the case numbers increase, he’s been losing sleep and feels anxious when he goes to work.

Regardless, Roman said he feels it’s not his place to criticize the university’s response to the pandemic, and he plans to continue to teach in person as long as possible.

“I think it's my job,” Roman said. “It’s what I'm paid to do... and I try and teach the best I can. The best way that I teach is in person.”

Allison Jaenicke, an assistant teaching professor in the College of the Liberal Arts, said via email that although the rising coronavirus cases are “concerning,” she does not find them surprising, and she doesn’t believe that teaching remotely could have prevented any of the spread.

However, Jaenicke said she is prepared to teach remotely if it seems that students prefer it.

“Certain class activities translate better to Zoom,” Jaenicke said, “and I plan to mix in some days where we meet remotely.”

Jonathan Correa, a Ford Foundation Predoctoral Fellow in the College of the Liberal Arts, said he never wanted to teach in person.

Correa sent a survey to his students asking what mode of teaching they would prefer, and is teaching in person because that’s what the students chose.

However, Correa said most of his students have since started attending classes remotely, and at a recent class, only two students attended in-person.

Correa said he is more skeptical than many other faculty members of the administration’s efforts to contain the coronavirus, and thinks this may be because he’s a graduate student.

“Had it been up to me, I would never have opened,” Correa said. “I think just one case that could have been avoided by a decision of the university is enough.”

Correa said he plans to send the survey out again, and hopes that he can start teaching remotely as soon as possible.

All professors interviewed for this story said they are prepared to move their classes online at any point, and Dumas said she would not be at all surprised if the university had to move online in the coming months or weeks.

“Should there be a need to make changes to the in-person elements of classes this semester, there are myriad scenarios and not a single on-off switch,” Robbins said.

Yurman and Dumas both said that if cases continue to rise and the university continues to hold classes in-person, they would consider moving their classes online without being prompted by the university. However, neither knew how many cases that would take.

Student preferences also play a role in professors' decisions.

Throughout the semester, Yurman said more and more of his students have switched from attending class in person to online. If it got to the point where the majority of his students were attending class via Zoom, Yurman said he would stop holding class in person.

Dumas said she’s had several students who had to switch from taking her class in person to taking it online, presumably because they contracted the coronavirus or were in contact with someone who had.

Ultimately, the only people who know what Penn State will do about its rising coronavirus cases are its administrators, Yurman said, adding that professors are just as in the dark as students.

“I would like to know what the decision-making process is going to be for closing,” Yurman said. “I don’t know that they’re going to ever share that.”

Although Dumas plans to continue to teach in person, she said she supports all of the faculty members who are advocating for the university to do more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Yurman, Dumas and Roman said they are relying on Penn State administration and are trusting that the university has their best interests at heart.

“I look around and see a lot of schools going all remote, and I hear numbers going up and wonder if we should be doing that,” Yurman said. “But I don't feel like I have all the information, so it's hard for me to know what the right choice is.”