Governor Tom Wolf has announced the closure of all K-12 schools in Pennsylvania for 10 business days. The closure goes in effect on Monday, March 16.

The Wolf Administration will monitor coronavirus cases within the commonwealth and will reevaluate after the end of the 10 days to see if the closure will continue.

No school district will be penalized if its fails to meet the 180 days or school hours requirements. Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Education will allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a drive-through or grab and go setting through the closure.