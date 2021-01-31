Penn State reported 173 new student coronavirus cases at University Park from Jan. 22 to 28, according to the university's coronavirus dashboard update on Friday.

According to the dashboard, 2,483 tests have been administered on campus over the aforementioned seven days. 2,220 were student tests and 263 were employee tests. 17 employees tested positive.

The positivity rate over the seven days was 7.7%.

Since the beginning of the spring semester on Jan. 19, 247 total positive cases were reported on campus. 91% of positive test results were from students.

There have been 379 positive coronavirus cases on campus since Dec. 19, according to the university dashboard. This total includes faculty, staff and students, as well as student-athletes.

As of Jan. 28, 13 students are in quarantine and 21 students are in isolation.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact and an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the coronavirus and need to isolate for 10 days.

