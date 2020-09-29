Centre County reported a total of 2,667 coronavirus cases Tuesday, including 66 probable and 2,601 confirmed cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A total of 26,374 people have tested negative to date. Six patients are hospitalized in the county, with none listed as being on ventilators.

There are no new reported deaths in Centre County, with the total remaining at 11.

In the 16801 State College zip code, there are 1,695 reported cases, including 27 probable and 1,668 confirmed cases.

Pennsylvania reported 988 total new coronavirus cases across the state on Tuesday. There are a total of 157,814 positive cases statewide, with 8,123 deaths.

A total of 507 patients are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus across Pennsylvania. Of those patients, 63 are on ventilators.

Across the state, a total of 1,866,761 patients have tested negative to date.

Pennsylvania has an 81% recovery rate, down from 82% in previous weeks.