The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,751 coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth total to 195,695 cases since the pandemic began.

There have been 8,696 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania, and a total of 2,254,523 patients have tested negative to date.

The current recovery rate in the commonwealth is 77%, a 1% decrease from Monday’s recovery rate.

In Centre County, there have been 4,097 total positive cases, 3,931 of which are confirmed and 166 are probable.

There have been 35,738 negative cases and 16 virus-related deaths in the county to date.

All data is based off of DOH statistics reported Tuesday, Oct. 27.