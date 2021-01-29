Mount Nittany Health announced Friday that more than 2,000 people scheduled appointments to receive the coronavirus vaccination, according to a video press release.

The "vaccination clinic appointments" from now until Feb. 9 were available to schedule Friday morning through a self-scheduling portal. No more appointments are currently available, according to the release.

"We are gratified that so many of you are interested in being vaccinated. We strongly encourage you to take advantage of this," Tom Charles, executive vice president of Mount Nittany Health, said in the release. "At the same time, I need to remind you that the demand significantly exceeds the supply, and this will continue to be the case for a period of time."

According to Charles, Mount Nittany Health will receive further information regarding the "amount and timing of future shipments" of the vaccine on Feb. 1 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Mount Nittany Health website will then be updated Feb. 2 with the availability of vaccination appointments after Feb. 9.

