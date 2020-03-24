For the rest of the spring semester, Penn State will hold all classes online to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. This means that most students will be stuck at home with their family for a while.

Now, I “love” my family, but dealing with them is not always easy. Thus, I have compiled the following survival guide to help you face familial scenarios and come out of quarantine sane.

Remember, the number one rule of survival is — in the words of world-renowned poop drinker Bear Grylls — “Improvise. Adapt. Overcome.”

Scenarios and responses

Scenario: When you go to take a shower, there may not be any hot water. Instead, ice cold water will flow from the faucet like liquid nitrogen because your “family” had taken showers earlier.

Response: Sing a song to help deal with your despair of becoming a human popsicle.

Scenario: Your mom overhears you singing in the shower and confronts you, demanding to know why you didn’t join a choral group in college because, “You have such a lovely voice!"

Response: Lie. Lie. Lie. Tell her that you joined whatever acapella group you can think of.

Scenario: Your brother has a daily 20-minute conversation about how his school's program is “so much more difficult and elite” than yours and how “you just don’t understand the amount and effort he puts into his school work.”

Response: Mock him for being a stooge and tell him to chillax. He will get even more angry and upset. This is your goal. He is not going to stop, so might as well make it as painful for him as it is for you.

Scenario: If you have siblings who are still in high school, you will inevitably be bombarded with drama. The following are actual conversations I have had with my sisters who are still in high school. The names have been changed to protect the innocent:

“No Anna T. isn’t dating Matt, Anna P. is. But she is just stringing him along I think.”

“Everybody made fun of me in Ms. Jones' class because we were supposed to turn in five sources and I turned in 20.”

“Now Janey and ‘The Wolfpack’ are calling me a soccer mom ever since I cut my hair. I don’t even play soccer... anymore.”

Response: Do not get bogged in the bottomless swamp of drama. No jokes. No questions. Just keep moving forward. You already knew your alma mater was a cesspool of incompetence.

Scenario: You keep tripping and falling flat on your face over someone’s backpack, which was left the hallway.

Response: Do not do anything to fix the situation. Just complain about it being there and continue to trip over it.

Scenario: You can never do the laundry because the stupid washing machine is always full and it is always somebody else’s turn to use it.

Response: Toga time.

Scenario: Your family tells you to stop being stupid and take off the toga. They say to "chill out" and that you’ll eventually get a turn to do laundry.

Response: You are now a person of principle and a citizen of Ancient Athens. Wear that toga with honor.

Scenario: You begin to wonder why you even started wearing the toga, why you are writing about it, and if this joke is even funny at all.

Response: That is doubt speaking, and doubt is the enemy of survival.

Scenario: Your sibling manages to wrangle away your phone from you and guess your password. With this awesome power you are not sure what they will do, but you know it cannot be good.

Response: Get it back by whatever means necessary. There is no telling what they are going to do. Try to remember that they are more scared of you than you are of them.

The dinner table

Scenario: If you plan on eating meals, then you may have to do it with (shudder) your family, which may entail you talking to them for an extended amount of time (some intellectuals have referred to this as a conversation). Here is a list of topics that you should and should not bring to the dinner table.

Should

Your achievements and successes — Assert your dominance and make your parents proud.

The personal lives of family members — Act like you care.

“How great this food tastes!” — A little cliche, but it still works.

Saquon Barkley — A crowd pleaser.

Anything having to do with history — It will turn your dining room into a seminar, but it is always entertaining to hear your parents argue over Jimmy Carter.

Should Not

Your lack of achievement or success — If you don’t talk about it, it didn’t happen.

How the Broncos suck — Only if you want to sleep in the yard.

"Yo momma" jokes — Not worth the risk.

Risky

That time your sister ran over a stop sign in the school parking lot while going 5 mph — a fountain of comedic material and hurt feelings.

Your brother’s love life — Hard to say who will be the most upset: your mom or your brother, plus it may bring up your own.

Your mom being from Texas — She’ll be happy to talk about it, but may put you up for adoption if you say “Yeehaw” one more time.

----

Despite all the chaos and brouhaha, your family is the ultimate survival tool. A social swiss army knife. You may be feeling sad, disappointed, upset, angry, lonely and afraid with recent events just like I am. But, you are not alone.