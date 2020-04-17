As the weather is getting nicer, more and more people are flocking outside to enjoy the warmer weather and sun.

While playing a game of catch with friends, having a drink with neighbors, or barbecuing sounds like a fun idea, improper social distancing can increase the spread of the coronavirus.

There are many activities outside that can be done while social distancing, and they will allow you to enjoy the nice weather and get active.

Here are five activities.

Go for a trail walk

If you’re lucky enough to live near some hiking trails, or have some not far off, this is the perfect opportunity to be in the great outdoors. Pack a picnic lunch, a few waters and — of course — some hand sanitizer.

Calming yoga

Yoga is a great way to get centered, and can be done in smaller spaces such as apartment balconies, front yards and in sunrooms.

Lay down a yoga mat or towel on a balcony, a back porch, or a nice patch of dry grass and get centered. While doing yoga has already been proven to increase one’s mood, the addition of the outdoors and some fresh air can really be a booster.

Go for a run

Running is one of those great things that can be done anywhere, from cities to the country. It’s also an activity that anyone can do.

Get out on a nice morning when less people are outside and take a new route. Make sure to stay 6 feet away from others to practice safe social distancing.

Running is even more fun if you can those you are self isolating with involved. Make a competition out of it to see who can get to your stated destination faster.

Lay in the sun and read a good book

Sometimes it’s nice to just be outside and enjoy the fresh air. Grab a good book, head to your favorite outdoor spot — whether it be a balcony, rooftop, yard or back porch — and spend a few hours getting lost in your favorite adventure or mystery novel.

Host a backyard FaceTime happy hour

Missing friends and a Friday night out? Grab your favorite drink and sit outside as the sun starts to set while on Facetime with friends.