The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 125,579 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, an increase in 735 cases from Monday.

Since March, there have been 7,499 coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth. 1,353,987 people have tested negative. The recovery rate is reported to be 79%.

In Centre County, five additional confirmed positive coronavirus cases have been reported for a total of 359 in the county, and 10,830 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

