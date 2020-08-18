The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 125,579 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, an increase in 735 cases from Monday.
Since March, there have been 7,499 coronavirus-related deaths across the commonwealth. 1,353,987 people have tested negative. The recovery rate is reported to be 79%.
In Centre County, five additional confirmed positive coronavirus cases have been reported for a total of 359 in the county, and 10,830 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.
