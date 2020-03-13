I feel bad for Lamar Stevens. He’s just seven points away from becoming Penn State’s all-time leading scorer, but more importantly, he deserves to play in an NCAA Tournament game.

I feel bad for Brandon Biro, Nate Sucese, Peyton Jones and the rest of the men’s hockey seniors. This was a historic season for a program yet to celebrate its 10th birthday and they were supposed to have home ice advantage until the Frozen Four.

I feel bad for Mark Hall and Vincenzo Joseph, who were denied a shot to make history one final time on the wrestling mat.

I feel bad for Grant Ament, Mac O’Keefe and the men’s lacrosse team. This was supposed to be their year to hoist the trophy at Lincoln Financial Field in May.

I feel bad for the baseball and softball teams, who didn’t even get the chance to play a single home game in 2020.

I wrote yesterday that we have entered uncharted territory in the sports world.

Decisions are being made all over the globe that are impacting sports in ways that we’ve never seen before. All of these decisions are being made for the greater good of society –– so that we can stop the spread of the coronavirus and get back to “normal” life sooner, rather than later.

Once that happens, it’s okay to keep making decisions that have never been made before. There’s still no precedent for how these college athletes have been affected in masses –– watching their careers come to an end in real time thanks to a series of press releases and tweets.

When the NCAA does reconvene, it needs to strongly consider giving these athletes an extra year of eligibility. Every single one of them. From Mike Watkins to women’s lacrosse’s Madison Carter. All of them.

I understand that, while this idea sounds simplistic in theory, there are complications to go with it. Teams have prepared for these losses with incoming recruits. Even if a portion of these seniors accept that extra year of eligibility, there wouldn’t be enough scholarships to go around as currently constituted.

This isn’t going to be an easy thing to do.

But –– just like the athletes gave it their all on and off the field over the course of their four, even five, years –– the NCAA needs to try. It owes that to its athletes.

Stevens deserves to be the Nittany Lions’ all-time leading scorer. Biro deserves to skate around at Pegula Ice Arena and compete for a Big Ten Championship. Ament deserves another shot to win it all in the stadium of his favorite NFL team. Carter deserves to put the ball in the back of the net at Panzer Stadium one final time.

I’m sure all of them are dreaming of the chance to put on their Penn State uniforms one final time. Let’s turn those dreams into reality.