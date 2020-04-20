In the coming fall and spring, Penn State is preparing as of now for global education abroad programs as usual — however, students may still have concerns.

Despite frequent Zoom seminars advising students on study abroad programs prior to the initial May 1 deadline, individuals who have planned for years to study across the world may pass on international learning altogether in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I kind of took a backseat and thought that four or five months is a really long time to be away from everybody,” student Alexa Corazzi said. “Not just because it’s a long span of time but potentially not even having any way of getting home if I wanted to.”

Corazzi (sophomore-marketing) seriously considered both Florence and Barcelona programs through the Smeal College of Business, but as coronavirus concerns escalated during a spring break trip in the Bahamas, she reevaluated her options and has decided to pass.

Since she has accepted an on-campus housing contract in University Park for her junior year, Corazzi is glad to have established a home in Happy Valley rather than worry about returning home from Europe should another outbreak occur in the spring.

“I already had some doubts about studying abroad, and then halfway through the semester I was starting to doubt things once it became more real,” Corazzi said. “The coronavirus really just put the nail in the coffin for me.”

Students who had summer education abroad programs canceled in March contemplated a spring study abroad semester themselves. After losing his six-week program in Pforzheim, Germany, Brian Dubots quickly realized that schedule changes may be difficult to make.

Dubots (sophomore-industrial engineering) would have completed nine credits toward his engineering degree through the Germany program. By planning his schedule accordingly for the program, Dubots realized a study abroad semester could prove problematic for graduation.

“I was originally planning on studying abroad the spring [of 2021] when I was a freshman, but this past fall I saw an email for this program in Germany for the summer and thought that would be awesome,” Dubots said. “Then I started taking some gen ed’s that I was holding off on, so now it’s very unlikely that I’d be able to adjust my entire schedule again to go back abroad.”

For those who made accommodations to their schedules freshman year with studying abroad in mind, comprehending college without a semester abroad can be heartbreaking for students like Emma Brennan.

“I always wanted to travel,” Brennan (sophomore-speech pathology) said. “I’ve always wanted to see the world and experience other cultures. It stinks that because of all of this, I’m questioning something that I’ve decided I was going to do since I decided I wanted to go to Penn State.”

Brennan had prepared a rigorous senior year in exchange for a general education-filled semester abroad. Though she still holds out hope on her dream, Brennan is navigating another issue: her friendships.

“It’s scary to think that if I decided to stay home and my friends studied abroad that I would have the worst spring semester ever,” Brennan said. “This doesn’t match what I pictured when I thought of doing study abroad.”

Brennan said she may take the semester off should remote learning continue in the fall to prepare for her Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) in anticipation of graduate school.

As coronavirus has stripped the Penn State community of a typical spring semester, students now recognize the significance of time on campus.

“I would never want to miss out on my last year because I was in a different country,” Corazzi said. “You can always travel the world, but you don’t get college back.”