At 8 p.m. on March 23, residents in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe and Montgomery counties will be required to stay at home, unless someone's life depends on leaving, Governor Wolf said in a tweet.

Philadelphia county is already under this Stay at Home order.

Roads, as well as grocery stores and pharmacies, will remain in operation during this time.

Wolf's office will soon share additional guidance on permissible activities and details for those who don't have a permanent residence.

"These measures may seem extreme," Wolf said in the tweet. "However, we are in desperate times and need to make drastic changes in order to save lives."