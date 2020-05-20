Syracuse University announced Wednesday that it will open its campus to students a week earlier than originally scheduled for the fall semester. It is one of the first major universities in the country to announce its plans for the upcoming academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kent Syveurd — the chancellor and president of Syracuse — informed students via email that the university will be opening on August 24, according to the Daily Orange. The original semester start date was August 31.

In-person instruction will end before Thanksgiving, on November 24. However, review sessions and finals will take place remotely, concluding on December 9.

In order to fulfill academic requirements and abide by public health guidelines, the university may create additional Friday classes as well as weekend classes, according to the Daily Orange.

Syracuse has an undergraduate enrollment of roughly 15,000 students compared to Penn State's 40,000.

Professors are encouraged to prepare materials for a possible remote learning situation if the need arises.

On-campus facilities will be altered in order to abide by social distancing guidelines.

The university canceled in-person classes in March as the virus began to spread across the country.

Penn State will announce its plans for the fall 2020 semester by June 15.