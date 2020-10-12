Penn State reminded students that billing for coronavirus testing is different based on the type of test taken, according to a Penn State news release.

There are three types of testing taking place at University Park: required random surveillance testing, voluntary walk-up asymptomatic testing and symptomatic or contact-tracing testing.

Students and employees are selected randomly for required random surveillance testing. Penn State pays for these tests, so there is no cost to the randomly selected individual.

Voluntary, walk-up, asymptomatic testing is for students and employees who would like to be tested after potential exposure to the coronavirus or for their own reasons. This testing is not meant for any students and employees experiencing symptoms.

Students who are symptomatic should report to University Health Services, the release said. Employees who are symptomatic should ask their health care provider for testing.

Symptomatic or contract-tracing testing is billed to the student’s insurance. Testing conducted at UHS or the student’s on-campus health care provider is billed through federal law to the healthcare provider of the student.

Additionally, coronavirus tests taken at the Student Health Center or in the testing boxes at Eisenhower Parking Deck will also be billed to the student’s insurance.

Students are given information about billing for medical services before they are tested. Students should provide their insurance information through the myUHS secure portal.

Students may also bring their insurance card to the appointment with them.

Students who have Penn State’s student health insurance plan won't be billed for testing as long as the test is FDA approved and follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Penn State will work with under-insured or uninsured students regarding UHS billing. These individuals may contact insuranceadvocate@psu.edu or 814-865-7467.