Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine announced a series of mitigation efforts on Monday to prevent the spread of coronavirus after a 22,000 cases per day rate was estimated for December.

According to a press release from the governor, this estimation predicted that at the current rate of spread for the coronavirus, Pennsylvania will run out of intensive care beds in December.

It also projected that the commonwealth will have over 32,000 deaths from the coronavirus in three months if mitigation efforts are not adhered to.

“We are in a very dangerous situation, and we need to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 right now because if we give in to the virus, we will lose many more Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said in the release. “And that is unacceptable.”

The release said these orders and those announced in previous months are legally enforceable.

The release also said local law enforcement and state agencies will be “stepping up” their monitoring of these orders.

The decision to either issue a warning or a citation will be made on a case by case basis, but those who fail to comply with any of these orders can be fined between $25 and $300.

Out of state travel and gatherings

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to limit “unnecessary” travel and stay at home. It is also advised that gatherings in homes are limited to members of the household.

Under these orders, all large events and gatherings will also be reduced until further notice.

All indoor gatherings with 2,000 people or less must be reduced to 10% of the maximum occupancy. Those with 2,001 to 10,000 people must be reduced 5%, and events with over 10,000 people must be reduced to no more than 500 individuals.

For outdoor gatherings, events of 2,000 people or less must be reduced to 15% of the maximum occupancy. Events with 2,001 to 10,000 individuals should be reduced to 10% and any gathering over 10,000 people must be limited to 5%.

Business guidelines

Wolf and Levine’s new orders also revised and reissued guidelines to mitigate the coronavirus among businesses, customers and employees.

As a part of this, telework will be mandatory unless impossible. If a business has to operate in person, cleaning, social distancing and masking protocols must be followed, and online sales and curbside pickup are to be encouraged.

The Wolf administration is also introducing liability protection in regard to masking orders within businesses.

All food retail locations, including bars, restaurants and privately catered events, must discontinue on-site consumption of alcohol at 5 p.m. on Wednesday only.

Indoor dining can continue, but takeout is encouraged if possible.

School attestation and mitigation

The new orders require a commitment to specific safety measures for Pre-K to 12 public schools in counties that have been in the “substantial transmission level” for at least two consecutive weeks.

As of Friday, there were 59 Pennsylvania counties that have at the “substantial transmission level” for two consecutive weeks.

Chief school administrators and the governing body president of each of these schools must sign an attestation form stating they will comply with the new orders by 5 p.m. on Monday.

If a school in this situation chooses not to sign the attestation, they must completely shift to remote instruction and pause extra-curricular activities.

