On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Gettysburg College instructed all students to quarantine for at least the end of this week after a spike in coronavirus cases on campus, according to a release from Dean of Students Julie Ramsey.

The college had started to see a pattern of positive coronavirus cases on campus that resulted from social gatherings.

Out of 384 coronavirus tests conducted, 25 were positive, as of 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.

All classes at Gettysburg will be remote and students should not leave their dorm rooms with some exceptions such as getting food, using the restroom, completing a coronavirus test and seeing a counselor.

Students who do not obey the rules will be required to return home.