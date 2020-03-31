With Penn State in remote learning and many places under stay-at-home orders, some students are finding themselves with a lot of time on their hands.

Luckily, some of the world’s most famous landmarks and museums have virtual tours one can experience from the comfort of your bedroom. If you get bored of binge-watching Netflix or stress-baking chocolate chip cookies — or if being under quarantine is giving you cabin fever — here are a few of the iconic landmarks the internet has to offer.

Perhaps Paris’s most famous art museum, this tour includes everything from renaissance portraits to ancient Egyptian artifacts to the remains of the Louvre’s moat. Some of the website is in French, which adds to the charm.

The British Museum has roughly eight million items in its many collections, making it one of the largest museums in the world. It was sourced largely during Britain’s imperialist period, so it has artifacts from across the globe, including the Rosetta Stone.

The Sistine Chapel, usually packed with tourists, sits empty in this virtual tour so you can see all of its world-renowned artwork. The tour includes other notable Vatican locations, and is VR-compatible, if you have a headset nearby.

The entire Smithsonian Museum of Natural History — from the dinosaurs to the Hope Diamond to the gift shops — is all online for one’s viewing pleasure. The museum also has some exhibitions that are no longer on display in person.

This tour is more guided than some of the others on this list, with videos of David Attenborough explaining the world’s largest reef system and features that let one hear sounds that clownfish hear and see through the eyes of a mantis shrimp.

If you’re still in a fish mood, the Georgia Aquarium has webcams of a variety of marine life, including sharks (for your inner four-year-old self) and jellyfish (surprisingly relaxing).

Google Maps has virtual tours for almost two dozen historical and geographical sites, ranging from the Grand Canyon to the Taj Mahal to the Galapagos Islands. You can walk through a city like Venice, Italy or Petra, Jordan, going through different landmarks and even different time periods.

Google Arts and Culture National Parks Tours has a ranger to guide you through some of America’s natural treasures. You can fly over an active volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, or ride on horseback through Bryce Canyon.