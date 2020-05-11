As summer break begins, time that was spent studying and going to class is now free. And if you’re like me, quarantine snacks have become a necessity for passing that time.

If you’re looking for a change in your snack-routine, here are my favorites.

Popcorn

Relive your pre-quarantine movie theater experiences while catering to your taste. Pop some unseasoned popcorn kernels, sprinkle salt and butter and incorporate lime or sriracha to add a new twist to this iconic treat.

Cheez-Its

A timeless childhood favorite, Cheez-Its are perfect for satisfying that craving for all my fellow cheese lovers out there. You could even experiment with the jalapeño or the hot and spicy Tabasco flavors.

Chex Mix

Because Chex Mix has flavor varieties extending from muddy buddy to wasabi, you can’t really go wrong with this one. I recommend my personal favorite: savory cheddar.

Honey wheat twist pretzels

This one is also a childhood favorite of mine. They have the most subtle hint of honey, which makes them an excellent dipper for any sauce of your choice.

Hummus

Hummus is amazing with anything, from carrots to crackers. Similar to Chex Mix, hummus has such a wide variety of flavor offerings and you’re bound to find one you enjoy. My personal favorite is red pepper.

Sliced fruit or vegetables

This one is especially great when you want to clean out perishables from your fridge before they go bad. You could also combine any assortment of fruit and veggies together to make the perfect smoothie.

Pizza rolls

Another iconic after-school snack, but now they come in different flavors including pepperoni and Buffalo chicken. These are my go-to for those 2 a.m. cravings.

Popsicles

If you’re ever in need of a mental escape from quarantine, eat a popsicle to convince yourself you’re living through the best summer of your college years. Or, you could try eating some ice-cream truck favorites like firecracker popsicles or Scribblers.

Cereal

This is one snack that caters to many people’s tastes and changes based on their milk and cereal preferences. My favorite combo is Honey Bunches of Oats with almond milk.

Trail Mix

This one is a surprisingly filling snack if you ever want a protein-rich treat. You can also serve this one to your taste by mixing in whatever nuts, dried fruits or chocolate you like. My favorite mixture is cashews, dark chocolate and dried cranberries.

