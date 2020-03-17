There is an old Irish proverb that says, “May misfortune follow you the rest of your life, and never catch up.”

Sadly, for Irish Catholics — and the rest of the world — misfortune has caught up.

We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and in just a few short days, the world has changed.

Just before St. Patrick’s Day, one of the most highly anticipated Irish Catholic holidays of the year, our ability to celebrate has nearly been stripped of us. Bars are closed in Ireland and in many places in the United States.

As of now, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City has been postponed for the first time in over 250 years, and Ireland outright canceled all of its parades. The constant, but necessary, “social distancing” suggestions may have stripped the proud Irish around the globe of a family celebration like the one my family planned.

Though it did not include extended family, I shared in a St. Patrick’s Day celebration and meal with my immediate family this past Sunday. While we tried to keep spirits high, there is no escaping what is going on in the world.

My father, who is 59 years old, said this is the craziest thing he has lived through — that was a sentiment that resonated with me.

The world, as a whole, has come to a screeching halt and we are left to make the best of a bad situation.

Another Irish proverb says, “You must take the small potato with the big potato,” which is another way of saying to take the good with the bad. In a time like this, it is important to remember the good in life, which is different for everyone.

My guess is that today, those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day will keep their minds off of the coronavirus the only way we know how — a pint in our hand and a song in our heart (not me though, as I am just a wee young lad at the ripe age of 18).

It is important to look out for others on this holiday with the circumstances being as they are. As my mother always says, “I complained that I had no shoes until I met a man that has no feet.” Check in on those with health complications and those of old age — if they are Irish, bring them corned beef or soda bread and they’ll love you forever.

Our only hope is that the coronavirus pandemic will leave our lives in a way similar to an “Irish goodbye” — quiet and unannounced, and hopefully not taking too many people with it.

I’ll leave you with one last Irish proverb.

“Wherever you go and whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you.”